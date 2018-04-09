Prescribed fire starts April 9th near Santa Rita mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. - A prescribed burn will start as early as today near the Santa Rita mountains.

The Nogales Ranger District office says the burn will take place over several days. The prescribed area spans from Gardner Canyon to the north to Hog Canyon to the south.

This is part of the district's efforts to prevent future wildfires. Prescribed burns are meant to eat up dry, low-lying grasses and other plants that can feed wildfires.

Smoke may be visible from Sonoita, Patagonia, Tucson, and surrounding areas. Some roads and trails will be temporarily closed.

For more information, contact the Nogales Ranger District office at (520) 761-6000.