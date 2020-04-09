Prescott Daily Courier to cease Saturday, Monday printings

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Prescott Daily Courier is cutting back on its print editions due to a lack of resources brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prescott Newspapers, Inc. announced this week it will temporarily halt publishing of The Daily Courier on Saturdays and Mondays. Publisher Kit Atwell says the newspaper is dealing with a “drastic shortfall” thanks to a drop in advertising from local businesses, which are also struggling.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a “stay at home” order on March 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The change in publishing will take effect Saturday and next Monday until further notice.

