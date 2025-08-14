Preschooler on the Northside left in bus on first day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A preschooler was checked out of the hospital after being left on a bus on the first day of Pre-K. The incident happened last week.

A social worker contacted Pima County Sheriff's deputies after the child was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The child was not hurt, and no charges have been filed.

PCSD says the daycare will address any disciplinary measures. It's unclear why the child didn't get off the bus.

KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.