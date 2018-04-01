Preparing your home ahead of wildfire season

TUCSON, Ariz. - As it starts to warm up, state officials are ramping up their warnings about the dangers of wildfires in Arizona this year. Governor Doug Ducey warns it's a strong possibility we could see a fire on the same size and scale of the Rodeo-Chediski or the Wallow Fires.

This week, Tucson firefighters are asking people to make sure they are preparing for future fires, even people who live in the city.

Based on recent history and experience, these areas possess all of the ingredients necessary to support large, and uncontrollable wildfires. That's why the Tucson Fire Department is educating the communities with the goal of raising awareness of wildfires and promoting actions that reduce the risk from wildfire to homes and communities. TFD says many homeowners are not prepared to survive an intense wildfire.

Homeowners can reduce the risk that their homes will become fuel for a wildfire doing the following:

keep yards clean, free of brush and grass

store away furniture, plants and other decorations from decks, porches and patios

temporarily seal up or screen any openings in the home to avoid embers from getting inside

if ordered to evacuate, make sure all windows and doors are closed tightly

According to many firefighters, there is no such thing as a fire season . Due to the dry conditions in Arizona year round, Captain Andy Skaggs with the Tucson Fire says it is really forr residents to pay attention and do their part.