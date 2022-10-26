Preparing for cold nights: how to protect your plants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Snowbird, Cindy Lucas, knew she wouldn't completely escape the cold by moving to Southern Arizona for the Winter.

"This morning, I was down on the riverbed and there was frost on the grass. I knew it could it cold. In fact, I brought way too many warm clothes down," said Lucas.

Soon, Lucas' plants will need protection from the cold too. It's something Harlow Gardens is helping people prepare for.

"This is the time of the year when you really need to start watching those nighttime temperatures," said Harlow Gardens Retail Operations Manager, Debbie Mounce.

Mounce said young plants are particularly vulnerable to colder temperatures. On top of keeping your plants well-hydrated, covering them during freezing nights can be a lifesaver.

"You put stakes in the ground, three or four, or in the pot. Lift the cloth above it, leaving a little bit of air space so it doesn't freeze to it," said Mounce.

According to Mounce, the best material to use to cover plants is called "frost cloth."

"If you're using frost cloth, you can leave it on for four or five days because it allows light to come through. If you're using something heavier, like a blanket, you want to take that off everyday because it could damage the plant," said Mounce.

If you forget to cover your plants on a cold night, don't panic.

"If something gets frozen, don't cut it off. A frozen, dried up tip will provide some protection to the foliage that is still on the tree below that section. Leave it until Spring. Then you can cut it back and let it grow back and be beautiful," said Mounce.

