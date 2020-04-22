Prep & Pastry Tucson hosts a free online cooking class

TUCSON, Ariz. — Prep & Pastry in Tucson is hosting a free online cooking class next Wednesday.

All the ingredients are included for 200 people to cook a Carbonara pasta dish. The class will be hosted by Chief and Partner Kyle Nottingham with Prep & Pastry.

"We kind of wanted to find a creative way to reach out to the community, our guest and have a fun kind of free class for them to sign up and get some food at home and be able to learn some new techniques," Nottingham said.

The class is Wednesday, April 29 at 5 p.m. on Zoom. It's open for the first 200 people who register.

"You come in (to the restaurant) and pick up your ingredients, and then I’m going to go through how to make them pasta at home step by step," Nottingham said.

All the food is locally produced and donated by The Polder Group at Summit Funding.

"As much as we can, we need to stick together through these hard times," Nottingham said. "We just want everyone to know that we’re here for the community."

To register, go to Prep & Pastry's FaceBook or Instagram or reach out to this email: admin@prepandpastry.com.