Preliminary construction begins to rebuild 22nd Street Bridge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large sign in front of Tucson's 22nd Street Bridge is letting drivers know that road work is on the way.

"This construction project impacts a large amount of people. You may be on the far west side, or on the east side, and you're still traveling this area," said Erica Frazelle with the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

The City of Tucson is rebuilding the bridge with the help of a $25 million federal grant. The bridge isn't strong enough to hold heavy vehicles, which forces some drivers to take alternate routes.

"At project completion, this bridge will no longer be weight restricted. That means school buses and heavy trucks will now be able to use this east-west corridor," said Frazelle.

Bike and pedestrian lanes will also be added. Construction is in its early phase and is expected to ramp up in the beginning of 2023.

"It's three years, you know. It's going to be hard, especially for the customers," said owner of JC Auto Repair, Jorge Glaez.

Glaez owns a nearby auto shop and said, while it will be an adjustment, he is glad the city has made the bridge a priority.

"It's going to be very good for business because it will promote more travel and traffic through," said Glaez.

The project is expected to take up to three years to complete.

"In the end it will be a great project to increase safety, capacity as well as freight access in this area," said Frazelle.

