Pre-evacuation order in Cochise County due to wildfire

COCHISE, Ariz. — A pre-evacuation order is in place for anyone in the East Cochise Stronghold due to a wildfire that broke out Sunday evening.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Department says areas in "SET" status are east of Cochise Stronghold Rd., between Ironwood and Middlemarch Rd.

Anyone in those areas, should prepare to evacuate, in case the status is upgraded to "GO."

The fire, which is being called the Ironwood Fire, is traveling up the mountain and away from structure, according to the sheriff's department.

It is still unclear what sparked the fire and how much has burned.

Along with the sheriff's office, Sunsites and Pearce Fire and The U.S. Fire Service are responding to the blaze.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.