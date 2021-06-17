"Pre-cooling" recommended by TEP to curb energy use

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A number of outages were reported on Wednesday according to TEPs website.

That left a few thousand without power each time, while crews worked to get it going again.

That's typical, according to TEP spokesperson, Joseph Barrios, who said outages can happen for a number of reasons unrelated to the weather.

"Conserve energy between the hours of three and 7pm."

Peak hours for energy use in Tucson, Barrios said, also the time frame they're asking customers to curb their own use.

He said it could start with where you set your thermostat.

"Start at 78 degrees and if they can move that up even higher, to a level where they can remain safe and comfortable, we ask that they might want to give that a try."

TEP also recommended using fans to cool your individual space instead of relying air conditioners to cool an entire home or apartment.

Another strategy the energy provider recommends is pre-cooling: setting your thermostat low around noon and keeping it that way until peak hours begin around 3 P.M..

"Then they switch and move their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher."

Barrios said the grid hasn't experienced any outages in the Tucson area related to higher energy use during this current heat wave.