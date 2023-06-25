Power outage around 12th and Valencia

Tucson Electric Power is reporting an outage in the area around Midvale Park and Sunnyside, around 12th and Valencia.
Any outages should be reported to TEP at 520-623-7711.
During outages, TEP recommends prioritizing safety.
Some tips include:
- Staying away from downed power lines. All downed lines should be reported to 911.
- Not touching or removing debris that may have touched power lines or electrical equipment.
- Stay inside your vehicle in a power line comes in contact. Call 911.
- Use flashlights because of the fire hazard risks of candles or oil lamps.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed and throw away any perishable foods left in temperatures above 40 degrees for more than two hours.