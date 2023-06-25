Watch Now
Power outage around 12th and Valencia

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 18:42:47-04

Tucson Electric Power is reporting an outage in the area around Midvale Park and Sunnyside, around 12th and Valencia.

Any outages should be reported to TEP at 520-623-7711.

During outages, TEP recommends prioritizing safety.

Some tips include:

  • Staying away from downed power lines. All downed lines should be reported to 911.
  • Not touching or removing debris that may have touched power lines or electrical equipment.
  • Stay inside your vehicle in a power line comes in contact. Call 911.
  • Use flashlights because of the fire hazard risks of candles or oil lamps.
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed and throw away any perishable foods left in temperatures above 40 degrees for more than two hours.
