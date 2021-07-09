Power outage affects 500+ customers in Ajo, Irvington, and Camino de Oeste area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trico Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage in the Ajo, Irvington and Camino de Oeste area Friday afternoon.

According to the power outage map, there are over 500 customers without power.

Crews are working to restore power, but there is no estimated time when power will be restored, according to Trico.

We are experiencing a power outage in the Ajo, Irvington and Camino de Oeste area. Crews are en route. There is no estimate on time of restoration. We’ll post updates as they become available. Sign up for Outage Notifications at https://t.co/zBEepUiuNb. pic.twitter.com/sT7bpWh2FU — Trico Electric Co-op (@TricoElectricAZ) July 9, 2021

Updates are available online, here.