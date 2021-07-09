Watch
Power outage affects 500+ customers in Ajo, Irvington, and Camino de Oeste area

Trico Electric Cooperative/Website
Trico Electric Cooperative is reporting power outage in the Ajo, Irvington and Camino de Oeste area Friday.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 17:07:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trico Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage in the Ajo, Irvington and Camino de Oeste area Friday afternoon.

According to the power outage map, there are over 500 customers without power.

Crews are working to restore power, but there is no estimated time when power will be restored, according to Trico.

Updates are available online, here.

