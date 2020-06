TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 3,800 homes and businesses are without power in Oro Valley Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Electric Power website, crews aren't expected to restore power to the affected areas until about 11 p.m. TEP says equipment damage is causing the issue.

TEP didn't immediately respond to questions about whether the damaged equipment is related to the Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains.

Check TEP's outage website for the latest information.