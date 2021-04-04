Power boat rolls; woman killed, husband critically injured

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman's body was recovered from Lake Pleasant and her husband was hospitalized in critical condition after they lost control of their high-performance power boat and it overturned and rolled Friday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Shannon and Michael Hitchcock were ejected.

The office said witnesses pulled Michael Hitchcock from the water but that Shannon Hitchcock went under and her body wasn't recovered until early Saturday morning.

The Medical Examiner's Office said she died from drowning and trauma injuries.

Sheriff's personnel used a robotic underwater vehicle during the search.