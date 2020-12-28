Poverty and urban stress in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s Poverty and Urban Stress report was released. It details population, education, and even the areas that are the poorest in the city.

The report gives residents and government officials a snapshot of how the city doing economically. The main finding, Tucson’s housing and community development (HCD) says, is that poverty continues to be a major stressor in Tucson.

“Our poverty levels continue to be elevated more than Pima County and more than the city. And that has that has existed, sort of, since this report started,” said Allison Miller, the lead planner, for Tucson’s HCD.

Looking at the interactive map HCD created, you can see the areas most impacted by poverty.

“The kind of areas that are kind of consistently experiencing higher levels of poverty, are kind of this north-south band really along the I-10, I-19 corridor. And also downtown it's kind of Oracle to Campbell and then south of downtown, it's kind of along I-19,” said Miller.

HCD is hoping this tool helps entities make decisions on what resources should be going toward and how much to invest in them in the future.

“So we're hoping that folks, especially right now they can check out the data and and see what it means for their neighborhood and then use that in things like budget making decisions,” said Miller.

Click here to see the full interactive report.