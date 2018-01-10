Lingering potholes in foothills neighborhood repaired, two new requests

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - KGUN9's Pothole Patrol has a successful update on a lingering problem: Back in September, we reported on several potholes along Tanuri Dr. north of River to Pima Co. DOT. They have now patched them.

This week, we received an email from Kathy Hamstra on the northwest side of Tucson She let us know of the potholes in her neighborhood near Ina and Shannon.

Also, viewer Michael Garmarnik sent us pictures from an eastside neighborhood near Broadway and Houghton.

Our Pothole Patrol has alerted both Pima Co and Tucson Transportation to request repair orders for both locations.

If you have a pothole problem on your street, send us the picture and location to Potholes@kgun9.com.