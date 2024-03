There's a new plea deal hearing for a woman accused of trying to poison her husband with coffee.

Melody Johnson's attorney says she started feeling sick Friday and that's why she didn't show up in court Monday morning.

Johnson and her counsel should be back for the hearing March 25th.

A new prosecutor is also taking over the case and says they need time to catch up on the details.

Johnson's now ex-husband says he has video of her pouring an unusual substance into the coffee maker.