Population of Arizona tops 7 million

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The population of Arizona is growing fast. 

Arizona topped the 7 million people population mark for the first time in history.

In 2016, the population of Arizona was about 6.9 million.

The U.S. Census Bureau also reports that Arizona is the fifth-fastest growing state, gaining population at a 1.6 percent rate. 

The fastest-growing state was Idaho. 

