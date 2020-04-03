Popular Sedona hiking spots closed for lack of distancing

SEDONA, Ariz (AP) — The Coconino National Forest is closing popular hiking trails and day-sites in the scenic red-rocks area of Sedona after large numbers of hikers and a failure to practice social distancing.

Forest officials say sites that will be closed this weekend until further notice include the Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock and Courthouse Vista trailheads.

The announcement says the closures are being made in coordination with Sedona and Verde Valley officials concerned about the possible impact on health and emergency services.

Phoenix officials, meanwhile, voted down a measure Thursday that would have closed trails in the city's parks.

