Pope returns Greece's Parthenon Sculptures in ecumenical nod

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to give back to Greece the three fragments of the Parthenon Sculptures that the Vatican Museums have held for centuries.

The Vatican on Friday termed the gesture a “donation” from the pope to His Beatitude Ieronymos II, the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece.

The Vatican said it was “a concrete sign of his sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth.”

The Vatican thus becomes the latest Western state to return to Greece its fragments of the Parthenon Sculptures. The British Museum has rebuffed repeated Greek requests to return its own much larger collection of the works.

