Pop-up drive-in theater to show 'Grease', 'Sandlot' and more

Posted at 3:35 PM, May 19, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A local pop-up drive in theater is showing some old favorites over the next few weeks!

Medella Vina Ranch is partnering with Cactus Drive-In to create a safe movie going experience for the whole family.

Movies scheduled to be shown at the ranch include "Grease," "The Sandlot," and more.

Before the drive-in opens to the public, a special screening of "Grease" is planned on May 28 for all essential workers that will be free.

“Medella Vina Ranch along with Cactus Drive-in Theater would like to thank those who are keeping us safe as we make our way through these challenging times," the ranch said in a press release.

Where: Medella Vina Ranch 4450 S. Houghton Rd
Pricing: Tickets cost $25 per car at the gate, or $20 if you pay ahead of time online.
Time: Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and each film has an 8:00 p.m. showtime.

Film Schedule:

  • Grease: May 29th (Friday)
  • The Sandlot: June 4th/5th (Thursday/Friday)
  • TBD: 12th/13th (Friday/Saturday)
  • TBD: 18th/20th (Thursday/Saturday)
  • TBD: 26th/27th (Friday/Saturday)
