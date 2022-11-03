Poll observers needed for rural voting centers in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The midterm election is just days away and county leaders are hoping they can get more observers for democrats and republicans at rural voting centers.

On Tuesday, Pima County Board Supervisors approved a travel stipend for poll workers. They said their goal is to make sure there are incentives to working in rural areas.

"On election day, I'm going to be spending the whole day at a polling place from like a quarter to six until 7p.m. And I'm going to be observing the process of the election," Kathleen Edelman explained.

Edelman is a democrat and is one of the many observers on election day that will be making sure your vote gets counted.

"I will be a democrat, there will be a republican observer as well," Edelman said. "And I tell you, honestly, once you enter the polling office or wherever it happens to be it's a team."

For those working in remote voting centers in Pima County they'll now be able to collect a travel stipend.

"So, if I live in Tucson, and I'm willing to go to, let's say sells or one of the areas that need my representation," Adelita Grijalva, Pima County Board Supervisor said. " I would get an additional stipend for my time, which I'm glad, because I was advocating for that, you know, a couple of meetings ago."

As of Thursday, all of Pima County's voting locations met the minimum requirements when it comes to staffing. Officials say they still need six observers at some of their rural voting centers, three republicans and one democrat.

"It's essential that the community has this feeling we are a two party system, and that both parties are going to be equally represented that there's checks and balances," Steve Christy, Pima County Board Supervisor shared. "There's more than one set of eyes on the same document or the same issue and that people are watching and people are checking."

If you're interested in working on election day, visit the Pima County's Poll Worker Application.