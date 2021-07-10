Watch
Police: Woman injured after being shot near Craycroft Road

Tucson police responded to a shooting incident on Craycroft Road Friday.
Posted at 11:34 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 02:34:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a shooting incident on Craycroft Road Friday.

This evening officers responded to the 2500 block of S. Craycroft Rd for a report of a shooting incident, according to TPD.

Before the shooting occurred, a woman attempted to carjack the victim, police say. The woman was found with gunshot trauma and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no subjects are outstanding from this incident.

No further information was immediately released.

