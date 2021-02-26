Police: Vehicle on fire at UArizona campus garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A car is on fire at a parking garage on the University of Arizona campus Thursday afternoon.

The University of Arizona Police Department tweeted the news at around 4:45 p.m. Officers closed the area around both Tyndall Avenue and Euclid Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street while crews battled the blaze, but reopened it several minutes later.

Police say the garage is open to the public except for the north side of the second floor.

Vehicles and pedestrians avoid Tyndall Ave between 4th Street and 6th Street and avoid Euclid betw 4th Street and 6th Street — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 25, 2021

All roadways around Tyndall Garage have been opened. Tyndall Parking Garage is open other than the 2nd floor north side. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.