Police: Vehicle on fire at UArizona campus garage

Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A car is on fire at a parking garage on the University of Arizona campus Thursday afternoon.

The University of Arizona Police Department tweeted the news at around 4:45 p.m. Officers closed the area around both Tyndall Avenue and Euclid Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street while crews battled the blaze, but reopened it several minutes later.

Police say the garage is open to the public except for the north side of the second floor.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.

