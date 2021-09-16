Police: 'Suspicious items' found near 12th and Valencia, bomb squad responding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of "suspicious items" found near 12th and Valencia Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, a bomb squad is on the scene.

While there are no road closures, TPD says the 175 W. Valencia entrance will be shut down until the area is deemed safe.

No other details were released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

