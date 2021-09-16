Watch
Police: 'Suspicious items' found near 12th and Valencia, bomb squad responding

Suspicious items found near 12th and Valencia
Posted at 3:32 PM, Sep 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of "suspicious items" found near 12th and Valencia Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, a bomb squad is on the scene.

While there are no road closures, TPD says the 175 W. Valencia entrance will be shut down until the area is deemed safe.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

