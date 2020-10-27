Police: Suspected carjacker shot, killed in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man was killed in a southside shooting Monday night near Drexel and Campbell.

According to the Tucson Police Department, just after 10:20 p.m., officers received several 911 calls reference shots fired in the 2300 block of E. Calle Joya de Ventura.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to occupants of a home who were standing outside. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The occupants told officers that they were in their home when their security video system alerted. Through video, the occupants saw a man attempting to gain entry into their vehicle, which was parked near the street.

"One of the male occupants retrieved a firearm and exited the home to confront the male suspect. During the confrontation, the occupant fired shots and the suspect fled in a white Jeep. One of the other occupants called 911 to report the shooting," TPD said.

Soon after, TPD received a call reporting a man lying in the roadway next to a white Jeep in the 1700 block of E. Holladay St.

After attempting to render aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 27-year-old Christiaan Miguel Silva.

Through evidence and interviews conducted at the scene, detectives identified 35-year-old David Anthony Santos-Esqueda as the suspect who was attempting to enter the vehicle on E. Calle Joya de Ventura, TPD said.

"Detectives believe Silva was driving the white Jeep and was parked several yards away waiting for Santos-Esqueda. The occupant confronted Santos-Esqueda and shots were fired, resulting in Silva being struck," TPD said.

Santos-Esqueda was charged with attempted theft of means of transportation, attempted 3rd-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and 1st-degree felony murder.

Additional charges are pending, according to TPD.