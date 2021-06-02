Police: Sierra Vista man arrested for child abuse

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man for child abuse.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 34-year-old Reynaldo Alvarez of Sierra Vista for multiple counts each of aggravated assault, endangerment, and child abuse, according to SVPD.

On Monday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Paseo de la Luna around 8:44 p.m. for a report that Alvarez had injured several children, according to SVPD. Upon arrival, officers found four children between the ages of 1-5.

Two children appeared to have signs of injury, and one who suffered serious injuries, police say. Moments later, officer found Alvarez hiding in a shed, where he was then taken into custody.

Police say all four children were taken to the hospital.

One child was found to have a possible bone fracture, possible spinal injury, several facial injuries, and multiple body bruises. A second child was found to have several facial injuries. The two remaining children had no apparent injuries. SVPD

Alvarez was booked on multiple counts; each of endangerment, aggravated assault, and child abuse.

He is being held in the Cochise County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.