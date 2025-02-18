Police seeking information on Saturday early morning Southside shooting death

TUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday, Feb. 15 that left one man dead and one woman injured on Tucson's south side, according to a TPD media release.

Patrol officers arrived near the intersection of West 44th Street and South 10th Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting, TPD says, where they found an adult man and adult woman in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The man, identified by TPD as 32-year-old Eduardo Reyes, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, according to the media release. TPD says the woman was taken to the hospital.

Police say they observed a 23-year-old man leaving the area, and after detectives continued their investigation, learned that the 23-year-old, along with Reyes and another man, were involved in an altercation during which Reyes and the woman were shot.

Details are still limited and police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous.

