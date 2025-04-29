Police seeking information after man dies on southside Saturday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is asking for members of the public to come forward with information on the death of a man on the south side Saturday evening.

According to a media release from TPD, officers responded to a call Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. from the intersection of West Corona Road and South Missiondale Road, near West Los Reales Road and South 6th Avenue, where they found an unconscious man in the road.

Police say despite emergency first aid efforts, the man, 39-year-old Jose Luis Fierro, died at the scene. They say no suspects were found in the area at the time.

During their investigation, police say they learned Fierro was involved in an altercation with another person whose identity is currently unknown. They ask that anyone who has information call 88-CRIME. People with tips can remain anonymous.