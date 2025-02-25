Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man with multiple rape charges stayed temporarily in Tucson, police say

Investigators are seeking info on Yahya Maly, charged with several counts of rape. They say he stayed in Tucson Dec. 3, 2022 - Jan. 17, 2023
YahyaMaly.PNG
St. Louis County Police Department
Police are seeking additional information on alleged rapist Yahya Maly, who stayed in Tucson between Dec. 3, 2022 - Jan. 17, 2023.
YahyaMaly.PNG
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are seeking information on an accused rapist currently in custody in St. Louis County, Missouri, who is alleged to have stayed in Tucson for nearly two months in late 2022 through early 2023.

According to a social media post by the St. Louis County Police Department, Yahya Maly, 28, has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with:

  • two counts of rape or attempted rape in the first degree
  • seven counts of rape in the second degree
  • two counts of kidnapping in the first degree
  • two counts sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree

Five victims have come forward, according to St. Louis County Police. In the post, the police department says Maly met several victims on dating apps, where he went by the name 'John'.
According to a timeline put together by investigators, Maly was staying in Tucson from Dec. 3, 2022 - Jan. 17, 2023. Police ask anyone with additional information, or anyone who was victimized, to contact (314) 615-5400 or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood