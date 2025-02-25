Man with multiple rape charges stayed temporarily in Tucson, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are seeking information on an accused rapist currently in custody in St. Louis County, Missouri, who is alleged to have stayed in Tucson for nearly two months in late 2022 through early 2023.

According to a social media post by the St. Louis County Police Department, Yahya Maly, 28, has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with:



two counts of rape or attempted rape in the first degree

seven counts of rape in the second degree

two counts of kidnapping in the first degree

two counts sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree

Five victims have come forward, according to St. Louis County Police. In the post, the police department says Maly met several victims on dating apps, where he went by the name 'John'.

According to a timeline put together by investigators, Maly was staying in Tucson from Dec. 3, 2022 - Jan. 17, 2023. Police ask anyone with additional information, or anyone who was victimized, to contact (314) 615-5400 or local law enforcement.