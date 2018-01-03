Police searching for suspect in Sahuarita

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Police are searching for a suspect last seen in Sahuarita.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, a man wearing a light tan jacket and green pants fled from Border patrol agents and ran towards the Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood at 1:16 p.m. this afternoon.

Police also responded to reports of a burglary at 3:15 a.m. in the 17200 block of South Camino Cartagena in which a handgun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle. Police say the description of the man who stole the gun matched the description provided by the Border Patrol.

At 2:00 p.m. officers also responded to reports of a man in the caller's backyard in the 200 block of East Placita Lago Del Encanto. The caller said the man was black, in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and jeans. When the caller confronted the man, the suspect said something in another language and jumped into another yard.

Another call came in at 2:11 p.m. reporting a man in their yard in the 200 block of East Placita Haciendas Del Lago using the same description.

Border Patrol agents and SPD officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

Sahuarita Police say it does not appear that the incidents are related.