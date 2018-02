TUCSON, Ariz. - Detectives are searching for a man wanted for an attempted robbery.

According to TPD, the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo located at 1370 N. Silverbell Road at 10:00 a.m. on January 25, 2018.

He was last seen leaving the bank on a mountain bike.

The suspect is described as :

Hispanic or white male

40's to early 50's

6'2" - 6'5", 220 lbs

Brown hair and a goatee

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.