Police searching for missing man with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are searching for a 67-year-old man who has dementia.

According to TPD, Richard Pecktol was last seen at 6:45 a.m. near Pima and Dodge. Police say that he is on foot.

He is described as:

5'10'', 150 pounds

Shoulder length gray hair

Hazel eyes

TPD says the photo above is an older photograph.