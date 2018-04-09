Police searching for missing man with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are searching for a 67-year-old man who has dementia.
According to TPD, Richard Pecktol was last seen at 6:45 a.m. near Pima and Dodge. Police say that he is on foot.
He is described as:
5'10'', 150 pounds
Shoulder length gray hair
Hazel eyes
TPD says the photo above is an older photograph.
TPD searching for missing 67-year-old Richard Pecktol. Has Dementia. Last seen at 645am in the 3600 block of E. Lee (Pima/Dodge area). Described as a W/m, 5-10, 150lbs with shoulder length gray hair, hazel eyes and facial hair. If you see him call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/jlqfG3I10f