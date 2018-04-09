Police searching for missing man with dementia

Joey Greaber
10:21 AM, Apr 9, 2018
3 hours ago
TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are searching for a 67-year-old man who has dementia.

According to TPD, Richard Pecktol was last seen at 6:45 a.m. near Pima and Dodge. Police say that he is on foot.

He is described as:

  • 5'10'', 150 pounds
  • Shoulder length gray hair
  • Hazel eyes

TPD says the photo above is an older photograph.

 

 

