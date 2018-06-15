Police searching for man who carjacked a mother and daughter at gunpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are searching for a man who carjacked a mother and her three-year-old daughter at gunpoint, last month, on May 16, 2018.

According to TPD, the suspect followed the mother and daughter into the Food City located at 3923 N. Flowing Wells. When they left the store, the suspect followed them back out and stole the car at gunpoint.

Police say the mother and daughter were not injured.

The suspect is Hispanic, in his 30's, 5'8''-5'10'', and 180-200 pounds.

The stolen vehicle is still missing. Police say it's a beige 2007 Chevy Tahoe LTZ with chrome rims and black running boards. The license plate is CFR0164 (Arizona).

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 88-CRIME.