Police searching for armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are searching for three suspects who robbed the Taco Bell located at 5570 E. Travel Plaza Way.

According to TPD, the male suspect entered through the drive-thru window armed with a gun. The female suspect with him was armed with a baton. A third suspect was also seen standing outside the vehicle armed with a handgun.

The man is described as white, with dark hair, thin build, with tattoos on top of his right forearm.

The woman is described as white, heavy build, and long blonde hair.

There is no description for the third suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

TPD posted the following statement on their Facebook page.