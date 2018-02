TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, the suspect left the Circle K located at 8702 E. Speedway and approached a juvenile victim asking o use his cellphone.

The victim refused and the suspect demanded the phone and put his hand on his gun.

Police say the victim ran away and called 9-1-1.

The suspect is described as

Hispanic male in his 30's

Approximately 6'00" and 280 pounds

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.