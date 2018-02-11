Police searching for 89-year-old man with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 89-year-old Dewall Hildreth who has dementia.
According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, Hildreth was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Grant and Swan.
He is described as 5'7'', 150 pounds with gray hair. He is wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black baseball hat.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1.
Missing Person: 89-year-old Dewall Hildreth. Has Dementia. Last seen at approx. 9:30 this morning in the area of Grant & Swan. Described as a White male, 5'7/150 w/gray hair. He is wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes & black baseball cap. Call 911 w/any information. pic.twitter.com/Q9VZach1NX