Police searching for 89-year-old man with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 89-year-old Dewall Hildreth who has dementia.

According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, Hildreth was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Grant and Swan.

He is described as 5'7'', 150 pounds with gray hair. He is wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black baseball hat.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.