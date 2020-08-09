Police: Missing vulnerable 77-year-old man returns home safely

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department has located a missing, vulnerable 77-year-old man.

Police say 77-year-old Jose Valdez was last seen Saturday, August 8 around 9 p.m. in the area of 2100 block S. Cottonwood Lane (Near W. Silverlake) on the southside.

Jose is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police say he returned home safely, and is with family now.

