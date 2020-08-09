Menu

Police: Missing vulnerable 77-year-old man returns home safely

TPD/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing, vulnerable 77-year-old man.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Aug 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-09 16:25:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department has located a missing, vulnerable 77-year-old man.

Police say 77-year-old Jose Valdez was last seen Saturday, August 8 around 9 p.m. in the area of 2100 block S. Cottonwood Lane (Near W. Silverlake) on the southside.

Jose is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police say he returned home safely, and is with family now.

