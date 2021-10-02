Watch
Police search for missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman

Posted at 6:53 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 21:53:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are searching for a missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman.

Angelica Sandoval was last seen today near a bus stop at Speedway Blvd. and N. Wilmot at around 12 p.m., Tucson Police say. She was seen wearing a colorful shirt, blue jeans and she also uses a black cane.

Anyone with information on Angelica's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

----

