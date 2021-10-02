Police search for missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are searching for a missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman.

Angelica Sandoval was last seen today near a bus stop at Speedway Blvd. and N. Wilmot at around 12 p.m., Tucson Police say. She was seen wearing a colorful shirt, blue jeans and she also uses a black cane.

Anyone with information on Angelica's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers out east need your help in locating Angelica Sandoval (72). She was last seen today at noon near a bus stop at Speedway Blvd. & N. Wilmot. She was wearing a colorful shirt, blue jeans & uses a black cane. Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/1Sjunw5mEm — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 2, 2021

