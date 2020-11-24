Menu

Police search for missing, vulnerable 61-year-old man

Tucson police are asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 61-year-old man.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 61-year-old man.

Police say 61-year-old Bret Byroad was last seen around 5 p.m. today in the area of 2900 E Milber St. (west of Country Club Road).

He is described as 5'9 and 158 lbs, according to TPD. He is wearing a Arizona sweater and blue sweats.

Anyone with information on Bret's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

