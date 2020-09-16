Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for missing, vulnerable 43-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department, Ocf. Magos/Twitter
Police say 43-year-old Michael Josemaria was last seen near South Country Club and Ajo Way around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Eh_8B5PUwAAHk0o.jpg
Eh_8CBxVkAECJa-.jpg
Posted at 6:32 PM, Sep 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-15 21:32:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 43-year-old man.

Police say 43-year-old Michael Josemaria was last seen near South Country Club and Ajo Way around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael is described as 5'8" and 180 pounds, according to TPD.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...