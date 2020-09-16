Police search for missing, vulnerable 43-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 43-year-old man.
Police say 43-year-old Michael Josemaria was last seen near South Country Club and Ajo Way around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Michael is described as 5'8" and 180 pounds, according to TPD.
Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
