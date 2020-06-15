Police search for missing vulnerable 24-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search of a missing vulnerable 24-year-old man.

Police say 24-year-old Jordan Moon was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Prudence.

Jordan is described as 5’2”, 230lb, with a black goatee and was seen wearing jeans, according to TPD. He may also have a large rolling backpack.

🚨Missing Vulnerable Adult🚨

TPD is asking for your help to find Jordan Moon, 24, last seen at 130pm near 29th St/Prudence. Jordan is 5’2”, 230lb, with a black goatee wearing Jeans and he may have a large rolling backpack. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/Q4ZePVUTZ5 — Ofc. Ray Smith (@TpdRay) June 15, 2020

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to call 911.