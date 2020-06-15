Menu

Police search for missing vulnerable 24-year-old man

Tucson Police Department
The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search of a missing vulnerable 24-year-old man.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search of a missing vulnerable 24-year-old man.

Police say 24-year-old Jordan Moon was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Prudence.

Jordan is described as 5’2”, 230lb, with a black goatee and was seen wearing jeans, according to TPD. He may also have a large rolling backpack.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

