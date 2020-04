TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing adult man last seen near the westside Friday morning.

Police say officers are looking for 80-year-old Barrington Russell.

Russell was last seen near Congress Street and Linda Avenue near the westside of town around 10 a.m. this morning.

Police say he was wearing a green/orange striped shirt and black slacks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.