Police search for aggravated assault suspect after security guard shot outside convenience store

TPD/Facebook
The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 00:44:36-04

TUSCON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect involved in shooting a security guard outside a convenience store Saturday.

On August 29, two male suspects entered a Circle K at 1401 W. Grant Road, while in the store two suspects shoplifted and left the store, according to TPD. As the men attempted to leave the store, two security guards attempted to apprehend one of the suspects, where a physical altercation ensued.

While the altercation took place, two vehicles drove into the parking lot, where two individuals approached the security guards. Police the say the security guards let go of the suspect. The suspect then fired two gunshots, striking one of the security guards.

The suspect fled in a newer model yellow Chevrolet Camaro or a gold/tan Pontiac G6, according to TPD. The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing an Arizona Wildcats hoodie t-shirt, light-colored jeans, black shoes, tattoo on inner-left forearm.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts you are asked to call 88-CRIME.

