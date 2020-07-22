Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for 87-year-old missing vulnerable man

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for an 87-year-old missing vulnerable man.
Edf-JZcU0AAZ7Us.jpg
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-21 23:26:52-04

THE TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ASKING FOR HELP IN THE SEARCH FOR AN 87-YEAR-OLD MISSING VULNERABLE MAN. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for an 87-year-old missing vulnerable man.

Police say 87-year-old Joseph Jerry Lee Myles was last seen Monday, July 20 around noon near East Prince Road and North Campbell Avenue.

Joseph was last seen wearing a gray pullover, black jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!