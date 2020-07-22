Police search for 87-year-old missing vulnerable man

THE TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ASKING FOR HELP IN THE SEARCH FOR AN 87-YEAR-OLD MISSING VULNERABLE MAN. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for an 87-year-old missing vulnerable man.

Police say 87-year-old Joseph Jerry Lee Myles was last seen Monday, July 20 around noon near East Prince Road and North Campbell Avenue.

Joseph was last seen wearing a gray pullover, black jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.