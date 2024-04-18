Watch Now
Police say officer-involved shooting took place near Skyline and Swan

Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 17, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting at 4601 E. Skyline Dr., near the corner of Skyline and Swan in the Catalina Foothills Wednesday, according to a social media post by the Tucson Police Department.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) will be involved in the investigation, according to TPD and Pima County Sheriff's Department. PRCIT is the regional agency that investigates law enforcement-involved incidents.

Few details are available at this time about the nature of the incident, and excatly how the officer was involved.

