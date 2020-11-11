Police: Robbery suspect leads police on chase in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly was behind two armed robberies and a carjacking in Phoenix on Tuesday before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Glendale.

Investigators have said the suspect first robbed a woman at gunpoint on the Salt River Indian Community around 6:30 p.m. before robbing a hotel in Scottsdale and fleeing the scene. Police say the woman was not seriously hurt.

The suspect continued to evade police until crashing into another vehicle and then proceeding on foot. The suspect was booked into jail on multiple charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and vehicle theft. An investigation is ongoing.

