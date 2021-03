TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police responded to a barricaded subject near the Pima Community College 29th Street Coalition Center Wednesday.

The person was reportedly barricaded adjacent to the campus and has since been taken into custody, according to a PCC alert.

Tucson Police were in scene assisting US Marshals, according to TPD Sgt Gradillas.

No other information has been released.

