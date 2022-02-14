Police recover stolen dinosaur claw worth $25,000

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man accused of stealing a $25,000 dinosaur claw from a hotel room sale.

Police arrested 39-year-old Christopher Thomas, who allegedly stole the item from Days Inn by Wyndham, 655 N. Freeway.

Vendor Eric Miller, a Colorado man who was selling the claw, identified the item after Thomas allegedly tried to resell it. Police arrested Thomas after he brought the item to conduct the transaction.

