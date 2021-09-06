Police: Power line issues close traffic on Irvington near Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Power line issues have shut down traffic along Irvington Road near Campbell Road Sunday, Tucson Police say.
Traffic on E. Irvington Road is shut down in both directions from S. Campbell Road to S. Tucson Boulevard, according to TPD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.
There is no estimated time when the roadway will reopen.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Ofc. Melissa Ayun (@OfficerAyun) September 6, 2021
Please avoid travel on E. Irvington Rd. The road is shut down in both directions from S. Campbell Rd. to S. Tucson Blvd. due to an issue with a power line.
Please use an alternate route and please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/tx5njmtPx1
