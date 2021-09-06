Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Power line issues close traffic on Irvington near Campbell

items.[0].image.alt
TPD Ofc. Melissa Ayun/Twitter
Power line issues have shut down traffic along Irvington Road near Campbell Road Sunday, Tucson Police say.
E-j4wElVcAQtNWa.jpg
Posted at 5:26 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 20:27:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Power line issues have shut down traffic along Irvington Road near Campbell Road Sunday, Tucson Police say.

Traffic on E. Irvington Road is shut down in both directions from S. Campbell Road to S. Tucson Boulevard, according to TPD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.

There is no estimated time when the roadway will reopen.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.