Police: Peoria student brings gun to high school, leaves it in car

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Peoria high school student is accused of having a gun in his car while it was parked in the campus parking lot.

Authorities were called Wednesday to Liberty High School, near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road, after receiving an anonymous tip about a gun in the school's parking lot.

Police investigated the incident and 18-year-old Michael Helt was taken to 4th Avenue Jail where he was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

According to a police spokesperson, Helt mistakenly brought the gun to the school; he did not make any threats.

Peoria police say these incidents are taken very seriously by both the Peoria Unified School District and the Peoria Police Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact Peoria police.